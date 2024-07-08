Sweden attends first NATO Summit as member of the defence Alliance

SWEDEN, July 8 - On 9–11 July, NATO’s 32 member countries are gathering for the NATO Summit in Washington DC. Sweden is represented by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and Minister for Defence Pål Jonson. The Summit is the first one Sweden is attending as a full member of the defence Alliance.

“Sweden is now fully participating in NATO. As a member, Sweden is more secure. By virtue of our geostrategic position and military expertise, we contribute to making NATO stronger, the development in our neighbourhood more predictable, and our neighbouring countries more secure,” says Mr Kristersson.

At the Summit, leaders will discuss the further development of NATO’s deterrence and defence. Following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO member countries have undertaken the largest rearmament in modern times to strengthen the Alliance’s collective capabilities on land, at sea and in the air.

The Summit is also about partnership cooperation and the Alliance’s long-term support to Ukraine.

“Sweden fully supports the Alliance’s statements that Ukraine’s future lies in NATO. For us, it is clear that support to Ukraine is the defining issue of our time and that our support will continue for as long as it is needed,” says Mr Kristersson.

In connection with the Summit, NATO’s 75-year anniversary is also being recognised.