New UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Sweden

SWEDEN, July 8 - On 7 July, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Stockholm for a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström. Sweden is one the very first countries the new UK Foreign Secretary chose to visit.

“The United Kingdom is one of Sweden’s most important partners. I am very pleased to have welcomed Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Stockholm. This visit to Sweden so soon after Mr Lammy took office underlines our very close relations and the importance that the United Kingdom attaches to northern Europe,” says Mr Billström.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed current issues in the close bilateral relations, cooperation on security and defence policy, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington DC and support to Ukraine. In 2023, Sweden and the United Kingdom entered into a bilateral strategic partnership covering security and defence policy, trade, research, innovation, energy and climate.

“Sweden and the United Kingdom are working closely in defence and security policy, bilaterally and in NATO, and to support Ukraine. After my conversation with Mr Lammy, I am convinced that prospects for continuing to deepen and develop cooperation with the United Kingdom are very good,” says Mr Billström.

Mr Lammy took office as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in the United Kingdom on Friday 5 July 2024.