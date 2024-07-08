NCJAR Hosts Successful Housing Fair & Expo in Newark, NJ
NCJAR Empowers New Jersey Residents with Vital Homeownership Resources at Annual Housing Fair & Expo in Newark, NJ.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) proudly hosted a successful Housing Fair & Expo on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. The event attracted a large number of attendees, eager to gain valuable resources and insights on homeownership and rental opportunities.
This year's expo offered a comprehensive range of workshops and resources. Attendees engaged with mortgage experts to explore various financing options. Information sessions provided guidance on down payment assistance and foreclosure prevention resources. Additionally, attendees received a wealth of materials to support their housing journeys.
The event also featured exciting prizes and giveaways for those who pre-registered online. NCJAR is dedicated to supporting New Jersey residents in achieving the American Dream of Homeownership.
For those unable to attend, all resources shared at the event will be accessible online at homebuyer.ncjar.com and ncjar.com.
Looking ahead, NCJAR encourages everyone to mark their calendars for next year's Housing Fair & Expo. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming events.
For media inquiries, please contact: NCJAR Public Relations Email: info@ncjar.com Phone: (973) 425-0110
About NCJAR: The North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) is a leading advocate for homeownership, providing resources and support to homeowners and realtors across New Jersey.
Thank you to all who attended and supported the NCJAR Housing Fair & Expo. Your participation made this event a tremendous success, and we look forward to continuing our mission of supporting homeownership in New Jersey.
