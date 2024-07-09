RBmedia to Acquire Dreamscape Media
Dreamscape to become a key RBmedia audiobook division, publishing new and existing titles
The acquisition of Dreamscape will give RBmedia additional depth in key genres and enable us to serve a broader set of authors and publishers.”LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBmedia, a premier global audiobook publisher, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dreamscape Media, an award-winning publisher of audiobooks, which includes Dreamscape Publishing and Dreamscape Select. Dreamscape Publishing acquires, produces, and distributes audiobooks in over 60 countries. Dreamscape Select offers audiobook support services to self-published authors.
— Michael Paull, CEO of RBmedia
Michael Paull, CEO of RBmedia said, “The acquisition of Dreamscape will give RBmedia additional depth in key genres and enable us to serve a broader set of authors and publishers. As one of RBmedia’s core audio publishing groups going forward, Dreamscape will allow us to provide more high-quality titles to our distribution partners and listeners worldwide. We look forward to working with the Dreamscape team to take our combined publishing business to the next level.”
Dreamscape Media was founded in 2010 and publishes a catalog of over 7,000 audiobooks with nearly 1,000 new titles released each year in a variety of genres including mystery/thriller, romance and children’s audiobooks. Earlier this year, Dreamscape announced exclusive deals for the audio rights to 13 of John le Carré's books and five titles from 2023 Nobel Prize laureate Jon Fosse. In May, Dreamscape also released the fourth title in the Kingdom of Lies series by Stacia Stark. Dreamscape's bestselling authors include Jeneva Rose, whose suspense novel “The Perfect Marriage” has sold more than 350,000 audiobooks, and Lisa Jewell, who has 15 titles with the company and has sold nearly 2 million audiobooks.
“The RBmedia and Dreamscape audiobook publishing businesses are highly complementary,” said Sean McManus President of Dreamscape Media. “We are excited about the potential of bringing together RBmedia’s significant capital and capabilities with Dreamscape’s award-winning catalog and ongoing publishing.”
The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2024. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
About RBmedia
RBmedia is a premier global audiobook publisher. With more than 70,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, hoopla, OverDrive, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.
About Dreamscape Media
Dreamscape Media is an award-winning independent publisher that produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks and offers audio publishing services to prominent independent authors through Dreamscape Select. Established in 2010, Dreamscape strives to publish and distribute titles that inspire and entertain listeners around the world. Titles are available to both library and retail channels. For more information visit dreamscapepublishing.com.
