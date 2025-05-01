International Bestselling Author Freida McFadden’s New Thriller to Be Published in Audio by RBmedia

RBmedia logo

“The Tenant,” performed by Will Damron and Christine Lakin, is coming to audio on May 6, 2025

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the upcoming release of its audiobook recording of “The Tenant,” the latest psychological thriller by #1 “New York Times” and international bestselling author Freida McFadden. “The Tenant” audiobook, voiced by Will Damron and Christine Lakin, is available for pre-order now and will be published worldwide on May 6, 2025, by the company’s award-winning audio brand Dreamscape.Through Dreamscape, RBmedia has previously published the audiobooks for Freida McFadden’s “The Widow’s Husband’s Secret Lie” and “The Wife Upstairs”—as well as distributed the audio for more than a dozen of her titles, including “The Teacher,” “The Boyfriend” (which debuted at #1 on the “New York Times” monthly audio bestseller list), and most recently “The Crash,” (also a “New York Times” monthly audio bestseller).Since self-publishing her first novel more than a decade ago, McFadden has captivated millions of readers worldwide with gripping, psychological thrillers like “The Housemaid,” which sold over 4 million copies and is soon to be a major motion picture starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Her books have topped numerous bestseller lists, including the “New York Times,” Amazon, “USA Today,” “Washington Post,” “Wall Street Journal,” “Sunday Times,” and “Publishers Weekly.” Additionally, she’s been a bestseller in Canada, Germany, France, Portugal, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and Singapore. Named the top-selling thriller writer in the United States by the “New York Times,” McFadden is the winner of both the International Thriller Writer Award for Best Paperback Original and the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller.In “The Tenant,” McFadden knocks at your door with a gripping story of revenge, privilege, and secrets turned sour. Blake Porter’s life unravels after losing his job, forcing him to rent out a room in his home to the seemingly perfect Whitney. But as unsettling events begin to mount, Blake starts to question who Whitney really is. With danger closing in, he realizes too late that his new tenant might be hiding deadly secrets.Watch “The Tenant” audiobook trailer McFadden said, “I’m thrilled to once again team up with RBmedia’s Dreamscape for audio. Having collaborated with them before, I know their exceptional production quality and talented narrators will bring ‘The Tenant’ to life in the most captivating way. Will Damron and Christine Lakin deliver phenomenal performances—their talent and dedication to storytelling bring an entirely new dimension to the suspense. I can’t wait for listeners to experience the chilling twists in a whole new way.”Sean McManus, EVP of Global Independent Publishing for RBmedia and President of Dreamscape Media said, “We feel incredibly honored that Freida continues to entrust us with the production and distribution of her audiobooks. She is a master of suspense, a true queen of twists, and her stories keep readers and listeners on the edge of their seats. Freida’s work demands the very best, and we’re committed to delivering an experience that will captivate and thrill listeners from beginning to end. We can’t wait for the world to experience her latest twist-filled masterpiece.”In addition to McFadden, RBmedia is the home for hundreds of indie authors, offering a platform for them to reach a wide audience through its Dreamscape, Tantor, and Quest audio brands. Through RBmedia, indie authors have the chance to reach a global audience and transform their works into professionally produced audiobooks that continue to expand their readership and influence in the literary world. In addition to McFadden, other notable independent authors under the RBmedia umbrella include Dakota Krout, Scarlett St. Clair, K.A. Tucker, Marie Force, Pamela M. Kelley, Willow Rose, Ilona Andrews, Mark Dawson, TG Reid, RR Haywood, and Chloe Walsh.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com About DreamscapeDreamscape Media is an award-winning independent publisher that produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks and offers audio publishing services to prominent independent authors through Dreamscape Select. Established in 2010, Dreamscape strives to publish and distribute titles that inspire and entertain listeners around the world. Titles are available to both library and retail channels. For more information visit dreamscapepublishing.com.

