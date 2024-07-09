Triad MLS expands SavvyCard® relationship with RE-Target® launch
Triad MLS, a longtime SavvyCard® for Real Estate client, launches SavvyCard's RE-Target® on its MLS dashboard.
RE-Target is a natural extension of our partnership. We expect this new communications channel to increase subscriber adoption of the tools and services we invest in on their behalf.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad MLS, a longtime SavvyCard® for Real Estate client, has expanded its relationship with SavvyCard by launching RE-Target® today on its MLS dashboard.
— Richard B. Renton Jr.
RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution developed by SavvyCard in partnership with its MLS and association stakeholders. RE-Target delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. The program improves awareness and engagement with highly valuable member and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.
Triad MLS has implemented RE-Target on its Clareity SSO dashboard and has enabled its stakeholder associations, Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, High Point Regional Association of REALTORS® and Winston-Salem Regional Association of REALTORS®, to utilize the channel to promote local programs, services and affiliates to their members.
“SavvyCard has been a valuable partner for years and our members are highly engaged with their SavvyCards as a core business tool. It’s one of our most used subscriber benefits,” said Richard Renton Jr., Triad MLS CEO. “RE-Target is a natural extension of our partnership. We expect this new communications channel to increase subscriber adoption of the tools and services we invest in on their behalf. Meeting our subscribers where they are via their dashboard will also help drive engagement with important MLS information, which is necessary in today’s changing environment.”
“We are thrilled to offer our stakeholder associations the ability to increase member engagement and generate non-dues revenue via RE-Target,” Renton said, adding that each of the local REALTOR® associations will have exclusive use of one of the dashboard panels to promote local benefits and their affiliate advertisers.
“It is rewarding to have a long-time client such as Triad MLS choose to deepen their business relationship with us,” said David Etheredge, CEO of SavvyCard. “We’re excited to support Triad MLS and its local associations in developing this new non-dues revenue stream and member communications channel.”
RE-Target is now working with 54 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to nearly 400,000 real estate professionals across the United States. RE-Target integrations include Clareity, connectMLS, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, and Relevate, along with proprietary dashboards.
About Triad MLS:
Triad MLS is the premier regional Multiple Listing Service in the 12-county Piedmont-Triad Region, which includes Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties. We provide real estate professionals with tools and resources for brokers and agents to access and share property listing information, market trends, and other related data. Triad Multiple Listing Service facilitates collaboration among real estate professionals to help buyers and sellers make informed decisions in the local housing market.
Triad MLS was founded in 1990 and currently serves more than 7,000 real estate professionals throughout the Piedmont Triad and entire state of North Carolina and is among the most trusted source of real estate listing data and services in the state.
About SavvyCard®:
SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.
