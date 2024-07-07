Amway Vietnam launches new product line

VIETNAM, July 7 -

HCM CITY — Amway Vietnam has recently introduced its new G&H Body Care product line in HCM City.

This line, under the personal care brand G&H of the Amway Group, features a range of solutions crafted from entirely plant-based ingredients. The emphasis is on providing effective yet gentle care for the skin, while also ensuring environmental sustainability.

Established in 1972, G&H understands the diverse needs of different skin types, offering products designed to maintain a healthy appearance for the whole family, including newborns. The updated product line boasts innovative formulations that harness plant nutrients to nourish and protect the skin effectively.

Key ingredients sourced from the Nutrilite organic farm include olive essential oil, chrysanthemum essential oil, bamboo water complex, white chia seed oil, green tea extract, and pennywort extract. These ingredients are chosen for their gentle properties and nutrient-rich benefits, ensuring the skin is pampered with every use.

All G&H products are certified by The Vegan Society, confirming they contain no animal-derived ingredients and are not tested on animals. Moreover, the products are free from harmful substances such as mineral oil, artificial colors, phthalates, parabens, and alcohol. Contributing to environmental conservation, G&H bottles are made from 30 per cent recycled materials, except for select items.

Upon its launch in Việt Nam, G&H introduced three main product categories: G&H Goodness & Health Nourish, G&H Goodness & Health Refresh, G&H Goodness & Health Protect, alongside G&H Baby, offering a total of 10 diverse products suitable for the entire family.

The G&H Goodness & Health Nourish line focuses on moisturising and smoothing skin with ingredients like shea butter, bamboo water complex, ceramide from olive oil, and white chia seed oil. The Refresh line aims to rejuvenate and exfoliate with bamboo water complex, ceramide from olive oil, and acerola cherry fruit extract. The Protect line cleanses and protects with centella asiatica extract, plant-based prebiotics, rosemary extract, and green tea extract.

For babies, the G&H Baby line promises gentle care with a tear-free, fragrance-free, and soap-free formula, featuring calendula water complex, ceramide from olive oil, and chamomile essential oil.

With its comprehensive range of products, G&H aims to become the preferred choice for environmentally conscious skincare solutions for families in Việt Nam. — VNS