Transportation Commission awards emergency contract for I-90 work

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $341,137 emergency bid to GeoStabilization International during a special meeting this morning via Zoom.
With this contract, GSI will address a creeping landslide north of Sheridan on Interstate 90 at mile marker 6.9. The work involves using soil nails and other stabilization methods, mobilization, traffic control, and other miscellaneous work.
