WYDOT Driver Services announces additional short closures for staff training

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Patrons planning to conduct business at select Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services offices will want to be aware of upcoming staff training closures.

Throughout the summer, Driver Services exam stations statewide will each meet for staff development and training. Some of these training opportunities will require the office to close to the public for a limited time. Patrons are encouraged to pick alternate times or locations to conduct business those days, which are as follows:

July 16: Casper (office will open at 9 a.m.)

July 17: Cody (office will open at 9 a.m.)

July 17: Lander (office will close at 3 p.m.)

Additional meeting locations around the state will be communicated as scheduling is finalized.

Many Driver Services forms, instructions and requirements can be found on our website: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices

As a reminder, patrons to a few larger Driver Services locations can get in line at their local exam station virtually using this link: https://webapp.dot.state.wy.us/ao/f?p=146:1