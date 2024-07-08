The 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América™ semifinals are coming to Charlotte and East Rutherford this week
Argentina will face Canada in New Jersey July 9, and Colombia will go head-to-head with Uruguay in North Carolina July 10.
To help give fans a truly unique and unforgettable experience, we will also be presenting several surprises and novelties during these final games.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, stadiums in Charlotte, NC, and East Rutherford, NJ, will host the semifinal matchups for the 48th edition of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América™, the world’s oldest and most exciting national team tournament! July 9, fans will gather to see Canada take on incumbent champion Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. July 10, soccer lovers will watch Colombia face off against Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
— Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL
Fans near North Carolina will have a second chance to see some of the world’s best soccer players compete during the third-place match, taking place July 13 at the same stadium in Charlotte.
Remaining tickets for all three matches, as well as for the Grand Finale in Miami, FL, can be found on the Copa America website, the tournament’s only official vendor.
“We are filled with excitement for the final 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América™ matches,” stated CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez. “We want to invite soccer fans from all over the continent to come feel the greatness of our sport firsthand. To help give them a truly unique and unforgettable experience, we will also be presenting several surprises and novelties during these final games.”
The full list of remaining matches and their times can be found here.
About the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™
The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 is taking place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it is hosting 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States. Starting June 20, some of the sport’s most talented athletes have competed throughout 28 matches across 10 states. Now, just four matches are left before the July 14 finale.
Facebook: /copaamerica
Instagram: @copaamerica
Twitter/X: @copaamerica
TikTok: @copaamerica
YouTube: /copaamerica
Khy Labri
LLYC
klabri@llyc.global