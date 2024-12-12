Discover Aragon in Miami, a Dream Destination Just One Hour Away from Madrid and Barcelona

Gobierno de Aragón, Departamento de Medio Ambiente y Turismo Candanchú Vendimia-Campo de Borja Lanuza-Huesca Mallos de Riglos

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aragon, one of the most diverse and attractive regions in Spain, arrived to Miami on December 11 with an event held at Villa Woodbine, Coconut Grove, to showcase its wide range of tourism offerings. This event brought together industry leaders, special guests, and travel enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience with the best of Aragon's culture, gastronomy, and adventure.Attendees enjoyed a selection of exquisite Spanish wines, tapas, and inspiring talks from Aragon tourism leaders, as well as the opportunity to participate in a raffle for an all-inclusive trip to the region, known for its unique combination of history, culture, and nature.In 2023, Spain welcomed 3.8 million tourists from the United States, making up 4.6% of the total number of international visitors to the country. U.S. tourists spent an estimated €7.8 billion, which is 7.2% of the total tourist spending. Additionally, 68.2% of Miami’s population speaks Spanish, making it easier for local travelers to connect with Spanish destinations like Aragon.Although Catalonia (41%) and the Community of Madrid (25%) are the most visited destinations by tourists from the United States, Aragon is the perfect addition for those visiting these places, as it is just an hour away by high-speed train from Madrid or Barcelona, making it an excellent option to extend a trip across Spain.Jorge Moncada Iribarren, General Director of Tourism and Hospitality for the Government of Aragon, said: "For Aragon, Miami represents a key market in our effort to diversify international tourism. We know that travelers are looking for authentic and unique experiences, and in Aragon, they can find a place that combines nature, culture, and gastronomy in an unmatched setting. Visiting Aragon allows travelers to discover a destination full of surprises and authenticity. We are excited to continue building relationships and attracting more visitors to discover the wonders our region has to offer."Aragon is known for its impressive historical heritage, with landmarks like the Loarre Castle and the Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar; charming villages such as Albarracín, Aínsa, and Alquézar; its high-quality gastronomy featuring products like olive oil, black truffles, and Teruel ham; and adventure tourism opportunities like Dinópolis and the Lacuniacha Wildlife Park. Aragon also has seven ski resorts in the Pyrenees.These promotional efforts are aligned with TURESPAÑA’s initiatives to highlight the cultural and natural richness of Aragon, beyond the traditional sun and beach tourism.For more information, visit: Turismo de Aragón

