Americans will celebrate carnival in Rio de Janeiro

The U.S. ranks second for Airbnb bookings in Rio during Carnival after Brazil, with a 350% surge in searches among Spanish- & Portuguese-speaking U.S. travelers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Carnival approaches, travelers from the U.S. are flocking to Rio for the iconic carnival celebration drawn by a mix of affordability, immersive cultural experiences. According to Airbnb data, searches among US travelers that selected Spanish or English as their primary language in the Airbnb platform have increased almost 350% for the carnival season (1), and in terms of bookings, the Unites States ranks as the number one country with bookings in the platform, right after Brazilians (2).This celebration is attracting millennials with 65% of the bookings on Airbnb coming from guests aged 25 to 40 (3), reflecting a strong desire among young adults to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant Carnival festivities. Visitors are also keen to explore all that the Marvelous City has to offer with an average stay during the Carnival period of around 10 days.To offer a one of a kind local experience for travelers, Airbnb is offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience featuring Brazilian pop sensation Anitta. A select group of lucky fans will have the chance to stay in Anitta’s favorite penthouse in Copacabana and join the world-famous Bloco da Anitta from her own parade float. The exclusive experience also includes a private barbecue with the artist and a VIP night at the Sambódromo during the Desfile das Campeãs.These curated stays and experiences highlight Airbnb’s commitment to connecting travelers with unforgettable cultural moments.Beyond the festivities, Airbnb’s role in Rio extends beyond traditional tourist hotspots, helping visitors explore a diverse range of neighborhoods and directly contributing to local economies. With international travelers, particularly from the U.S., showing a growing interest in immersive festival experiences, Rio’s Carnival continues to strengthen its position as a global cultural event that drives tourism and economic benefits across the city.Download the promotional images here ------------------(1) Internal data Percentage increase in searches by guests from the USA looking to travel to Rio by U.S. guests who have Spanish or Portuguese set as their default language for dates February 28 to March 5, 2025 vs same dates 2024, based on data updated as of December 2024.(2) According to internal Airbnb data, these are the top 10 countries of origin with the most nights booked in Rio de Janeiro for the period from February 28 to March 5, 2025, based on data updated as of December 2024.(3) According to internal Airbnb data, bookings by age group and city for the period from February 28 to March 5, 2025, based on information updated in December 2024.

