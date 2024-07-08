Bridge closure on WYO 374, Jamestown Road

Rock Springs, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation along with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. will be closing access to the bridge over the Green River on WYO 374, the Jamestown Road, for bridge repair work on Tuesday, July 9th.

Variable message boards have been installed warning local drivers of the upcoming closure. Residents and motorists wishing to access west of the bridge will have to detour on Interstate 80 using Exit 85, near the Love’s truck stop. The east side of the bridge closure will be accessible from Green River or by using Exit 89 on Interstate 80.

The closure is expected to last roughly 3 months while crews replace the bridge deck.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation job. The completion date for the work is Oct. 31, 2024.