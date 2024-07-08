Culvert work near exit 99

Rock Springs, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be working on the shoulder of Interstate 80 for culvert cleaning operations near exit 99 beginning the morning of Tuesday, July 9th.

The work is necessary to remove silt and debris from clogged culverts to improve drainage around the roadway. Crews will be working in the area all week. WYDOT asks drivers to be aware of roadside workers, reduce your speeds and watch out for heavy equipment moving on the shoulder.