Public Safety Communications Commission to meet February 4-5

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Public Safety Commission will meet February 4-5, 2026, in Cheyenne, for an education session and business meeting at Wyoming Department of Transportation, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, Cheyenne.

The education session regarding the WyoLink Site List is scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building. Commission members will attend a dinner with WYDOT staff that evening, but no official business will be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting in the auditorium at WYDOT headquarters on Thursday, February 5, starting at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.