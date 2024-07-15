Game Changing Knee Replacement Patent Introduces Groundbreaking 'Dual' Pivoting Technology
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. William Andrew Hodge, Chairman and Founder of The Institute of Mobility and Longevity, has received Notice of Allowance from the US Patent Office for his groundbreaking patent ‘Lateral & Medial Pivoting Knee Prosthesis’ (Application #: 15746200). This patent marks a landmark advancement in knee replacement surgery, enhancing both functionality and durability in knee prostheses.
Dr. Hodge's patented design introduces a unique pivoting motion, addressing the inefficiencies found in traditional knee replacement implants. This innovation promises to revolutionize the billion dollar orthopedic implant industry by improving power efficiency and implant durability, ultimately leading to happier patients with better outcomes.
"This patent represents a culmination of years of research that all started at MIT." said Dr. Hodge, a bio-engineer. "Our pivoting knee prosthesis not only improves stability and strength for patients but also simplifies the surgical process for orthopedic surgeons, ensuring more satisfied outcomes." The technology has already garnered interest from notable figures and organizations in the orthopedic community. Manufacturers and researchers alike are recognizing the potential of this design to set new standards in Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgeries.
Dr. Hodge's earlier patent “Prosthetic Knee Implant for an ACL Deficient Total Knee Replacement-1995” was the first patented 'pivoting' knee replacement design. Extensive clinical studies demonstrate its effectiveness and longevity, laying the groundwork for this latest innovation, with. Published studies have highlighted the success of Dr. Hodge's designs in enhancing patient mobility and reducing implant wear.
With over a million knee replacements performed globally each year, the impact of this new technology is expected to be profound continuing to benefit patients around the world. Patients suffering from severe knee arthritis will benefit from increased functionality and extended implant lifespans, improving their post-surgical quality of life.
For more information about the Lateral and Medial Pivoting Knee Prosthesis and Dr. William Andrew Hodge's research, visit https://drwilliamandrewhodge.com/ and the US Patent Office.
About Dr. William Andrew Hodge:
Dr. William Andrew Hodge is a distinguished orthopedic surgeon and innovator with over 30 years of experience in the field. He holds a Medical Doctorate from Rush Medical College and an MBA from Brandeis University. Dr. Hodge completed his Orthopedic Residency at Rush University and an Adult Reconstructive Fellowship at Harvard University/Massachusetts General
Hospital. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Ellis Island Award for Medicine in 2009 and the Hap Paul Award for Orthopedic Research in 2004.
