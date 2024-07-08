MDC engages new deer hunters through mentored managed hunts in St. Louis region this fall

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering newcomers to deer hunting opportunities to get started that go beyond an educational class. They are actual, mentored hunts; learn-by-doing experiences.

MDC reminds deer hunters that July is the month to apply for 150 managed deer hunts throughout the state for archery, muzzleloading, shotgun, and modern firearms. These are held from mid-September through mid-January at designated conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some of these hunts in the St. Louis region are also mentored hunts.

Mentored hunts are designed specifically to help beginners get started in hunting. They are usually open to those who have not previously harvested a deer. Some feature educational clinics, and all include the benefit and experience of a seasoned MDC-approved mentor to accompany and assist the new hunter. These provide an excellent, hands-on gateway into the sport of deer hunting.

The following is a list of mentored managed hunts being held in the St. Louis region during the 2024-2025 deer hunting season:

Hunt # Location Dates 112 August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Oct. 21-22

113 August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Nov. 25-26

116 Forest 44 Conservation Area Oct. 14-15 & Oct. 21-22

117 Shaw Nature Reserve (Women only, hunters must provide mentor) Oct. 19-27

The application period for managed hunts runs from July 1-31, and hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. Draw results will be available starting Aug. 15.

For more details about each hunt and to apply online, go to mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

More information about managed deer hunts can also be found in MDC’s 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet available starting in early July at MDC offices and nature centers, from permit vendors around the state, and online at MDC.mo.gov.