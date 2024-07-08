NEWS RELEASE: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announces Rich Nye as senior advisor of education 

NEWS RELEASE

July 8, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announces Rich Nye as senior advisor of education

SALT LAKE CITY (July 8, 2024) – Today Gov. Spencer Cox appointed Dr. Rich Nye to be his senior advisor of education. Nye will join the Cox administration on July 29.

“We’ve made great progress in raising teacher pay and ensuring that every child in this state has access to a world-class education,” said Gov. Cox. “Rich’s policy experience and his data-driven approach to student success will help our administration continue to support our schools, students and parents.”

Nye has been the superintendent of Granite School District since 2021, where he’s developed and implemented educational policies and programs as well as ensured compliance with state and federal educational requirements. Under his leadership, graduation rates, student proficiency, and personalized learning opportunities have increased. Nye previously served as superintendent of Ogden School District as well as deputy superintendent of student achievement at the Utah State Board of Education. As a career educator, he occasionally provides adjunct faculty services for the University of Utah and Utah State University, teaching courses in educational policy and leadership.

Nye has a bachelor’s degree in history from Weber State University, a master’s degree in teacher education and leadership from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Weber State University, and a Ph.D. in teacher education and leadership from Utah State University. He also completed a Broad Academy Executive Fellowship and earned a certificate in education finance from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

“I’m honored and excited to join Governor Cox as a member of his senior team,” Nye said. “I look forward to working with him as well as educators, parents and legislators to make sure our schools are safe and well-equipped to teach the next generation of Utahns.”

Rich Nye’s photo is attached.

###