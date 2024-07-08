Submit Release
The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Steve's Tattoo Removal

Steve’s Tattoo Removal announces the addition of PicoWay to its med spa in British Columbia.

MISSION, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve’s Tattoo Removal is proud to announce that it offers the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. PicoWay® has garnered widespread acclaim and national recognition, including a feature on NBC’s Today Show. Steve’s Tattoo Removal is one of the premier clinics in British Columbia that offers PicoWay® for tattoo removal.

Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.

The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.

"I'm so excited to share this technology with the Fraser Valley community. The PicoWay® is a major step forward in tattoo removal, allowing us to remove unwanted tattoos with minimal discomfort,” said Steve Wiens, owner of Steve’s Tattoo Removal. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” he added.

For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Steve’s Tattoo Removal, visit https://stevestattooremoval.com/ or call (604) 768-6780

About Steve’s Tatto Removal
Steve’s Tattoo Removal is a premier tattoo removal studio dedicated to helping clients embrace their true selves by erasing unwanted ink. Located in Mission, BC, we serve the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Langley, and Maple Ridge. Our studio prioritizes clinical excellence, safety, and a client-centered approach. We are committed to providing a comfortable and supportive environment where clients can achieve their desired outcomes. Our team continuously updates their skills and techniques to offer the best care possible, ensuring every client receives top-notch service.

For individuals seeking tattoo removal, Steve’s Tattoo Removal invites you to experience the unparalleled capabilities of PicoWay® firsthand.

Steve Wiens
Steve’s Tattoo Removal
+1 (604) 768-6780
