L'BRI Launches Exclusive Father's Day Gift Set: MEN'S SKIN AND BODY CARE COLLECTION

L'BRI Men's Father's Day Gift Set with Free Bag

L'BRI Men's Scent Gift Set

Skin and Body Care Set

L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL exclusive limited-time Father’s Day Gift Set formula for all skin types to Restore, Revitalize, and Renew complexion.

MUKWONAGO, WI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Father’s Day with the gift of premium self-care! L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive limited-time Father’s Day Gift Set, perfect for treating dads to a rejuvenating and revitalizing skincare experience. The Men’s Skin and Body Care Collection is available now for just $82 and includes a free black toiletry bag with every purchase. : https://shop.lbri.com/#/shop/detail/3905/from/400560

This specially curated set features L’BRI’s Aloe-first formulations designed to restore, revitalize, and renew men’s skin, hair, and scalp. The collection includes:

-MEN’S BODY & HAIR WASH: A 2-in-1 formula enriched with antioxidants, fruit extracts, vitamins, and botanicals to promote healthy skin and hair.
-MEN’S HAND & BODY LOTION: Formulated to soften rough, calloused skin with antioxidants, fruit extracts, vitamins, and botanicals, delivering hydration with a lightweight, quick-absorbing formula.
-MEN'S EXFOLIATING CLEANSER: An Aloe-based moisturizing botanical complex that effectively removes dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. The eco-friendly, biodegradable scrubbing particles help unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and reduce shaving irritation, leaving skin fresh and energized.
-MEN’S DAILY CLEANSER: Designed to renew skin twice daily, this cleanser reveals a vibrant, healthy complexion. Its gentle yet effective formula cleans without drying, removing deep-down dirt and oil for clearer, smoother skin.
-FREE BLACK TOILETRY BAG: An elegant and practical addition to keep all your skincare essentials organized. https://shop.lbri.com/#/shop/detail/3905/from/400560

Each product in the Men’s Skin and Body Care Collection embodies the spirit of sophistication and adventure with our signature Mystic Musk scent, ensuring dads not only feel their best but also smell incredible.

L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL is committed to providing top-quality skincare products that harness the power of natural ingredients, particularly Aloe Vera. This Father’s Day, give the gift of L’BRI and let the dads in your life enjoy a premium, spa-like experience at home.

L'BRI is a leading provider of high-quality skin care and beauty products that use Aloe Vera Barbadensis Miller as the first ingredient. L’BRI commits to delivering products that promote healthy and beautiful skin. For more information, visit www.lbri.com.

For more information about L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL and its Believably REAL brand, visit their website at www.lbri.com.
Contact: Victoria Vilbrandt-Gomez
Title: Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations & Media
Email: victoria@lbri.com

Give the gift of rejuvenation and renewal this Father’s Day with L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL’s exclusive Men’s Skin and Body Care Collection. Treat the special dads in your life to the luxurious skincare experience they deserve.

Victoria Vilbrandt
L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL
+1 508-813-6966
email us here
