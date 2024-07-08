Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund update for April and May 2024

In April and May 2024, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund continued its vital work to strengthen Ukraine's energy sector. A significant development in May was the EUR 5.4 million grant from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking another step forward in strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 

This contribution and other donations were used to purchase essential equipment for the electricity and combined heating and power generation sectors. Over the two months, more than EUR 12 million was spent on items such as transformers, generators, disconnectors, switches, special-purpose vehicles, fuels, and other necessary equipment. These procurements are crucial for preparing Ukraine for the upcoming winter and maintaining the functionality of the energy sector amid the challenges posed by Russia's full-scale invasion. 

