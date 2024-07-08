Mirror Lake Mountain House up for Auction
Fire Damaged Property selling July 31stLAKE PLACID, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranzon Auction Properties is thrilled to announce the upcoming auction of a unique Mirror Lake mountain house located in the picturesque Lake Placid, New York. This distinctive property presents an exceptional opportunity for investors and those seeking a serene retreat in the heart of the Adirondacks. While the property requires renovation due to fire damage in the upstairs apartment, it has been thoroughly cleaned and winterized, making it ready for your repairs and upgrades. The lower apartment has been recently renovated and was used as an Airbnb. The private backyard offers a perfect space for relaxation and entertaining.
Auction Details:
• Property Address: 60 Grand View Avenue, Lake Placid, NY
• Auction Date: 7/31/24 3:00 PM ET
• Auction Location: Online a www.tranzon.com
• Preview Dates: 7/20/24 10:00AM – 12:00 PM & 7/27/24 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Sitting on a .4-acre corner lot just a few blocks from Mirror Lake, this property features two separate residences, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, private entrances, kitchens, driveways, and garages. This setup makes it an ideal rental property where you can enjoy one unit while renting out the other, or create a perfect dual living space for families and friends.
Key Highlights:
• Dual Residences: Two distinct living units, perfect for rental income or extended family living.
• Prime Location: A short walk to downtown Lake Placid and just minutes from the Lake Placid Horse Shows and Iorn Man Events.
• Outdoor Recreation: Close proximity to year-round attractions such as dining and shopping in the Olympic Village, world-class skiing at Whiteface Mountain, fly fishing in the Ausable River, and hiking in the Adirondack Mountains.
"We are excited to bring this charming Lake Placid Mountian House to Auction," said Bob Dann, of Tranzon. "This property is perfect for those looking to generate some income and at the salme time enjoy one of New York's most beautiful locations."
Property Tours: Interested bidders are invited to attend property tours scheduled on July 20th and 27th . These tours provide a firsthand look at the property and allow potential buyers to ask questions and gather all necessary information before the auction.
How to Participate: Bidders can register online at tranzon.com for detailed information about the property, auction terms, and bidding process can be found on the Tranzon website.
About Tranzon Auction Properties: Tranzon Auction Properties is a leading real estate auction company with a proven track record of successfully selling properties across the United States. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Tranzon provides clients with innovative solutions to achieve their real estate goals.
For more information about this auction and other opportunities, visit www.tranzon.com or contact Bob Dann at 800-577-8845 or bob.dann@tranzon.com.
Tranzon Auction Properties is a member company of Tranzon, L.L.C., is independently owned and operated, and uses the Tranzon name by license from Tranzon, L.L.C., which is not conducting or otherwise involved in this auction.
