Premier Derm Center is Among the First to Offer PicoWay® Laser Treatment in the U.S.
Premier Derm Center is among the first to introduce the country to this innovative treatment technology.
Introducing Picoway® in 2017 was a major step forward in treating skin imperfections for our patients, especially our skin of color patients.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Derm Center is proud to share that they were among the first dermatology practices in the U.S. to offer cutting-edge PicoWay technology, bringing it into their practice in 2017 and showcasing their extensive experience with this innovative treatment. In conjunction with this advanced technology, Premier Derm Center is launching its exclusive "Lift Away with PicoWay™" campaign, designed to enhance patient care and provide unparalleled skin rejuvenation.
Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.
The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick 15 to 20-minute treatments with low to no downtime.
Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with depth and spot size flexibility.
Treat a wide range of tattoos, even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Zoom offers a single-beam focus target, while PicoWay® Resolve offers fractional, split-beam treatments on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE for more information, and watch treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment for acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.
"I am delighted to have been one of the first in the country to bring the PicoWay® system to our patients. Introducing Picoway® in 2017 was a major step forward in treating skin imperfections for our patients, especially our skin of color patients,” said Khanh “Connie” Nguyen, MD.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a broader range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen similarly.
For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Premier Derm Center, visit premierdermcenter.com or call 832-767-5975
About Premier Derm Center
Dr. Khanh “Connie” Nguyen is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Premier Derm Center in Houston, TX. She underwent her dermatology training at the world-famous Texas Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. She attended Washington University in St. Louis and then the University of Texas Medical School in Houston.
Dr. Nguyen regularly performs the most advanced, innovative, and highly skilled treatments with neurotoxins, including Botox®, fillers, photodynamic therapy, lasers for wrinkle and vein treatments, microneedling with radiofrequency, ellacor®, chemical peels, and other innovative rejuvenation advancements while maximizing safety and comfort for patients. Additionally, she is a qualified expert on skin cancers, acne, and inflammatory skin diseases.
Dr. Nguyen has presented talks at local and national meetings and published articles in highly respected dermatology journals. She has also done radio and TV interviews on various dermatology topics. She is currently a volunteer faculty member at Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine at the University of Houston Medical School. She is an editor of the prestigious Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD). She was voted by other doctors to be one of Houston’s best dermatologists, with the latest being in 2021. She was an invited speaker at the Vietnamese American Medical Association Annual Convention and Emerging Challenges in Primary Care for the National Association for Continuing Education on Atopic Dermatitis.
She also chaired fashion shows to showcase Vietnamese traditional attire at Vietnamese Medical Society galas. Additionally, she speaks Vietnamese and Spanish proficiently.
