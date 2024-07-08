Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,443 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Three-Vehicle Work Zone Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(COCKEYSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle work zone crash that occurred early this morning in Baltimore County.

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Camry involved in the crash, identified as Jamal Dates, 27 of Parkville, Maryland and Marqesha Young, 27 of Baltimore, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. The driver and sole occupant of a Honda Accord involved in the crash was transported to Sinai Hospital of Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of outer loop Interstate 695 between the Harrisburg Expressway and Falls Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota, operated by Dates, was traveling west on I-695 when for unknown reasons, crashed into the rear of a dump truck, stationary in an active work zone, subsequently then crashing into the Honda.

All lanes on I-695 were closed, but have since reopened. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The Maryland Department of State Police are reminding the public of Maryland’s Move Over Law. The law requires motorists to make a safe lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Learn more: zerodeathsmaryland.gov.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

###

 CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Three-Vehicle Work Zone Crash In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more