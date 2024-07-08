Maryland State Police Investigating Three-Vehicle Work Zone Crash In Baltimore County

July 8, 2024

(COCKEYSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle work zone crash that occurred early this morning in Baltimore County.

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Camry involved in the crash, identified as Jamal Dates, 27 of Parkville, Maryland and Marqesha Young, 27 of Baltimore, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. The driver and sole occupant of a Honda Accord involved in the crash was transported to Sinai Hospital of Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of outer loop Interstate 695 between the Harrisburg Expressway and Falls Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota, operated by Dates, was traveling west on I-695 when for unknown reasons, crashed into the rear of a dump truck, stationary in an active work zone, subsequently then crashing into the Honda.

All lanes on I-695 were closed, but have since reopened. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The Maryland Department of State Police are reminding the public of Maryland’s Move Over Law. The law requires motorists to make a safe lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Learn more: zerodeathsmaryland.gov.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov