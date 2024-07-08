Submit Release
There is NO Emergency at the Harris Nuclear Plant

The emergency management directors for the state of North Carolina, Wake, Harnett, Lee and Chatham Counties were notified that part of the fixed siren alert system within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone of Duke Energy’s Harris Nuclear Plant activated shortly before 8:00 A.M. this morning.

There is NO emergency at the Harris Nuclear Plant. No protective actions are needed by the public.

Had this been a real emergency, additional information – including any public protective actions – would be provided.

