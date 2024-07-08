The emergency management directors for the state of North Carolina, Wake, Harnett, Lee and Chatham Counties were notified that part of the fixed siren alert system within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone of Duke Energy’s Harris Nuclear Plant activated shortly before 8:00 A.M. this morning.

There is NO emergency at the Harris Nuclear Plant. No protective actions are needed by the public.

Had this been a real emergency, additional information – including any public protective actions – would be provided.