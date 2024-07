Henry Herbert Howe Jr., 82, Grand Forks, died Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Altru Hospital.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service.

Read the full obituary at the following link: https://www.amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/henry-howe-jr