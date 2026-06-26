Billings County has announced adjusted courthouse operations for June 29 - July 2nd.
The courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, due to events surrounding the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Libary in Medora.
During the rest of the week, the Billings County Courthouse will be closed to the general public on in‑office days. Physical entry will be available by appointment only. Contact the Billings County Courthouse with any questions.
The courthouse will also be closed on Friday, July 3 for the July 4th holiday.
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Billings County has announced adjusted courthouse hours for June 29 - July 2
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