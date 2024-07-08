HR for Health to Host Largest-Ever Event for Small-to-Medium Group Dental Practices

DSO Leadership Summit - September 26-28, 2024. Education, networking, and business growth opportunities at the DSO Summit.

2024 DSO Leadership Summit to be Held in Atlanta, September 26-28. Event Offers One-of-a-Kind Education, Networking, and Business Growth Opportunities

This is an incredible opportunity for those leaders to connect with senior DSO executives, venture capitalists, and key industry partners to unlock their practice’s true potential.” — Ali Oromchian, CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software for dental and healthcare professionals, is proud to host the 2024 DSO Leadership Summit from September 26-28 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. This year’s summit, the tenth of its kind, will be the largest event ever staged for small to mid-sized group dental practices.

The DSO Leadership Summit brings together a community of professionals dedicated to building sustainable, fast-growing dental organizations. It offers a unique forum for group dental practice leaders to network, learn, and grow.

Participating leaders can take advantage of exclusive opportunities to develop practice growth and leadership skills in the fastest-growing segment in dentistry. And the event wraps up with a once-in-a-lifetime party at the Georgia Aquarium, the western hemisphere’s largest.

The two-day event helps attendees gain actionable strategies, proven frameworks, and valuable insights from industry leaders. Speakers include Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health, Jillian Hasselman, SVP of Partnerships for HR for Health, Brian Colao, Director of the DSO Industry Group at Dykema, and Ralf Tomandl, COO of HR for Health.

For the fourth year in a row, the Summit will also feature an awards ceremony for the winners of Group Dentistry Now’s 2024 Emerging Groups to Watch list.

Oromchian commented, “HR for Health is dedicated to making growth attainable and sustainable for healthcare professionals, especially group dental practice leaders. The DSO Leadership Summit is one of the key ways we put that mission into action.”

He continued, “This is an incredible opportunity for those leaders to connect with senior DSO executives, venture capitalists, and key industry partners to unlock their practice’s true potential.”

For more information about the event, view the event webpage: https://dsosummit.com/

__________________________________

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions designed specifically for healthcare professionals. With a deep understanding of the healthcare industry's intricacies, HR for Health enables practitioners to manage their HR needs effectively while focusing on delivering exceptional patient care.