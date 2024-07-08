Free Webinar for New Businesses July 10

NASHVILLE – Attention, new business owners!

Join the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, July 10 at 8:30 Central time for a free webinar specifically designed for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee, as well as about other resources that may help their business. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.

Register for the July 10 webinar here.

