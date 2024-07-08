Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,434 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar for New Businesses July 10

Monday, July 08, 2024 | 08:30am

NASHVILLE – Attention, new business owners!

Join the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, July 10 at 8:30 Central time for a free webinar specifically designed for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee, as well as about other resources that may help their business. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.

Register for the July 10 webinar here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

 

###

You just read:

Free Webinar for New Businesses July 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more