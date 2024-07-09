Academic Leader at University of Arizona Global Campus Appointed to Online Learning Consortium’s IELOL Program Faculty
Bryan Aylward, associate VP at UAGC, joins the faculty for the Online Learning Consortium’s IELOL program, enhancing leadership in digital education.
His dedication to academic innovation and his extensive experience makes him a perfect fit for this prestigious position. ”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Aylward, associate vice president overseeing the Office of Academic Innovation, Operations, and Technology at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), was appointed as a faculty member for the Online Learning Consortium’s Institute for Emerging Leadership in Online Learning (IELOL) program for the 2024 cohort. The program will kick off this July.
— Morgan Johnson, vice president of Academic Experience at UAGC
IELOL is a prestigious, four-part leadership development program running from mid-July to November annually. Designed for professionals in leadership roles within their institutions, the program enhances leadership skills, fosters international networks, and addresses the dynamic challenges of online and digital education. Participants engage in an Online Immersion Experience, an in-person Residency Experience at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, a three-month Implementation Phase, and culminate in a Leadership Network Symposium at the OLC Accelerate conference. The program aims to develop leaders equipped to navigate and advance the future of digital learning.
Aylward brings over 16 years of extensive experience in higher education operations, spanning various departments such as student services, registrar, and curriculum operations. His current role within Academic Affairs emphasizes his commitment to fostering academic innovation and excellence.
Since 2012, Aylward has also served as an associate faculty member at the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC, focusing on leadership and management courses. He is a staunch advocate for high-quality education, with comprehensive experience in online, traditional classroom formats, and hybrid classroom settings. His understanding of the unique challenges faced by both students and faculty positions him as an invaluable asset to the IELOL program.
Aylward holds a Doctor of Psychology with a specialization in Business and Organizational Leadership from the University of the Rockies in Denver, CO, and is an alumnus of the IELOL program, having completed it in 2021.
“We are thrilled to see Dr. Aylward take on this new role with the IELOL program,” said Morgan Johnson, vice president of Academic Experience at UAGC. “His dedication to academic innovation and his extensive experience makes him a perfect fit for this prestigious position. We are confident that his contributions will significantly benefit the IELOL program and its participants.”
The Office of Academic Innovation, Operations, and Technology at UAGC is integral to the university's mission and goals. It encompasses five primary functions: Innovation & Technology, Faculty Scheduling, Contracts & Payroll Compliance, Academic Project Management, and Data and Academic Systems. This office plays a crucial role in supporting faculty and staff to ensure student success in their educational pursuits.
###
The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.
Brian M. Mullen
The University of Arizona Global Campus
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube