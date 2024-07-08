Neology Awarded as Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority’s (SRTA) 10-Year Toll Integration Service Contractor (TISC)
Neology Set to Kick-Off $120M+, 10-Year Tolling Systems Integration Contract, the Largest in SRTA’s HistoryCARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, Inc., a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility announced today the award of Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority’s (SRTA) Toll Integration Service Contractor (TISC) opportunity, a ten-year contract valued at approximately $120 million dollars.
This contract represents the largest integration contract in SRTA's history and demonstrates their confidence in Neology as a trusted services partner. Under the TISC contract, Neology will take responsibility for all four of SRTA’s current tolling facilities, including I-75 South Metro Express Lanes, I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes (NWC), I-85 Express Lanes, and I-85 Express Lanes Extension. Services performed include the replacement of all roadside equipment, ITS devices, integration of the neoBOSS™ Operational Back Office, and operations and maintenance.
Through the consolidation of these facilities under a single integrator, SRTA benefits from reduced operational costs and consistent operations across its facilities network. Neology's next-generation neoBOSS™ back-office solution - developed in partnership with P Square Solutions LLC - delivers a modern, cloud-based service-oriented architecture with a comprehensive express lanes solution for SRTA. Included in Neology’s lane solution is its Deep Learning OCR camera, neoForce™, with the capability to reduce manual image review costs through Artificial Intelligence-enhanced Automatic License Plate Recognition solution and enhanced vehicle identification features. Neology’s solution also enables a shift to all overhead shape-based classification with high accuracy, eliminating in-pavement sensors. Through their partnership with Deloitte, Neology will provide SRTA with advanced analytics and dashboard capabilities integrating AI-driven data analysis and trending.
“Since its adoption of reversible, dynamically priced express lanes in 2017, SRTA has been recognized as an innovator in the tolling industry,” said Steve Haddix, Neology Senior Vice President and North America General Manager. “We are proud to be selected as the right integration partner, with the right express lanes solution, to lead SRTA’s critical managed lanes infrastructure into the future.”
“We look forward to continuing to provide SRTA – and all our customers – with innovative Roadside Tolling Systems integration services and solutions,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is Neology’s mission to help our customers enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue – this project is a realization of our mission and we are proud to deliver these outcomes to SRTA and the communities it serves.”
"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Neology as our Toll Integration Service Contractor,” stated Jannine Miller, Executive Director for the State Road and Tollway Authority. “This partnership marks a significant milestone for SRTA, enabling us to enhance operational efficiency and deliver modernized tolling experiences across Georgia’s network of express lanes. Neology's innovative solutions and commitment to excellence positions SRTA to meet the evolving requirements of Georgia's commuters and travelers."
About P Square Solutions: P Square Solutions LLC (P Square) is a toll system solutions provider with decades of experience in implementation of Toll Systems using the latest enterprise class technologies. Within the Toll System’s domain, P Square provides software solutions, system Integration, and consulting services for developing, implementing, testing, and maintaining Toll Systems. Learn more here: https://www.p-squaresolutions.com/
About SRTA: The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) is a state-level, independent Authority created by the Georgia General Assembly to operate tolled transportation facilities within Georgia and act as the transportation financing arm for the State. SRTA manages the collection of tolls on Georgia’s Express Lanes System through the use of Peach Pass, the state’s all-electronic tolling technology. Learn more here: https://srta.ga.gov/
About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Neology partners with their customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. Their mission is to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue. https://www.neology.com
