Telesystem Returns to Host #HackersSuck Cybersecurity Summit at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters - The Star
Telesystem has announced its highly anticipated return to the Lone Star State for their second of four #HackersSuck Cybersecurity Summits this year.NORTHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telesystem, a leading provider of nationwide managed technology solutions, has announced its highly anticipated return to the Lone Star State for their second of four #HackersSuck Cybersecurity Summits this year. Scheduled to take place at the renowned Cowboys World Headquarters-The Star on July 16th, the event is poised to continue the innovative education-based approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges.
Following the success of three previous summits in 2023 and the first of 2024 held at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field in May of this year, the upcoming event in Frisco aims to further the impactful messaging of the ‘HackersSuck’ brand, which has garnered significant attention since its launch last year. The brand has set itself apart with a strong emphasis on the importance of training employees to remain vigilant against cyber threats across every vehicle of communication, while also providing expert speakers that come from inside the world of cybercrime.
As cyber threats continue to rise and technology assumes an increasingly integral role in businesses and society at large, the summit seeks to serve as an educational platform for business leaders, executives, and IT professionals to heighten their awareness to the latest means of cyber-related crime. It will bring together cybersecurity experts and a high-profile keynote to share expertise and engage in informative discussions on the evolving and growing cybersecurity threat landscape while providing guidance on safeguarding against those growing threats.
The Frisco summit is set to feature keynote speaker Bryan Seely, a world-famous hacker, renowned cybersecurity expert, author, and former U.S. Marine. Seely gained global recognition in 2014 for being the only person to ever wiretap the United States Secret Service and FBI— a distinction that secured his place as one of the most prominent figures in the hacking community. His session will focus on educating attendees about emerging cyber threats and best practices for shielding against the pervasive influence of cybercriminals.
"When we launched the 'HackersSuck' summits, our aim was to create a platform to educate business leaders and IT professionals on how to keep their businesses connected and protected in the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats," said Telesystem Chief Revenue Officer, Bruce Wirt. "It's evident that the demand for cybersecurity knowledge is accelerating at a rapid pace, and we are committed to continuing to provide the expertise and resources needed for individuals and businesses to effectively combat cyber threats through our 'HackersSuck' Summits. We certainly understand that not all hackers are bad, and not all hackers ‘suck’ - - when we use the term, we are clearly targeting the hackers that use their skill for criminal activities."
In addition to Seely’s keynote presentation, the summit will also feature a panel of cybersecurity and cyber insurance experts. Attendees will have opportunities to ask the experts questions or share personal stories of how they were impacted by cyber-related breaches. Telesystem wants the #HackersSuck audience to walk away with useful information on simple and affordable solutions that can instantly make an organization more secure.
A limited number of seats remain for the summit, with registrations being accepted through July 14. In person attendees will get a once in a lifetime experience to meet and greet with Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, as well as receive a tour of the Cowboys practice and film study facilities at The Star. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For those unable to attend in person, registration is open through July 16 to join the event virtually. All attendees, in person or virtual, will have the opportunity to participate, ask questions, and be entered to win a number of raffle prizes. Attendees can register at www.HackersSuck.com. There is no fee to register or attend the event.
