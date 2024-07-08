Al Aman Fund Family is growing, and New students joining Under the 'Back to Education' Campaign
Al Aman Fund Family is growing, and New students joining Under the "Back to Education" CampaignAMMAN, JORDAN, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans launches the "Back to Education" campaign, which aims to cover the education costs for orphaned students who have graduated from care homes at the age of 18, and have lost their family support. ِAl Aman embraces them, ensuring their education either at the university, diploma, or vocational training, according to the students' competence and desire. Additionally, it provides housing, monthly allowance, health insurance, self-training programs, and mental health care to ensure their well-being, thus acting as a family and support system for the orphaned youth.
This campaign is held at this time every year as part of the ongoing efforts of Al aman fund, which has been supporting this group of young people for 18 years, to provide a better future for them. Al-Aman Fund also seeks to provide training opportunities and employment programs for students in collaboration with its partners, and investors from several sectors.
The spokesperson for Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, the General Manager Mrs. Noor Homoud, explained, "The success of the campaign largely depends on the support of the community as a whole and their belief in the importance of supporting this group of society, which needs all forms of support and solidarity by promoting the principles of a united family." She called on everyone to participate and donate to ensure the campaign's goals are achieved and to secure education for as many orphaned students as possible, to light their path to a brighter future. She added, "Every contribution, no matter its size, will help change the lives of these young people, giving them a real chance to build a better future."
In conclusion, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans reaffirms its commitment to providing support and care for orphaned students, emphasizing that education is the key to changing their lives, enabling them to rely on themselves and contribute sustainably to building their communities.
Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit charity initiative by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman has benefited over 4,846 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,383 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.
