AXXEL ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF RECUBEC INC. BY JMV ENVIRONMENT INC. OF SAINT-HYACINTHE, QUEBEC

ACQUISITION OF RECUBEC INC. BY JMV ENVIRONMENT INC.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACQUISITION OF RECUBEC INC. BY JMV ENVIRONMENT INC. OF SAINT-HYACINTHE, QUEBEC.

Mr. Patrick Lalonde and his team have guided Recubec Inc. to become one of the leading specialists in hazardous materials transport, toxic waste management, site cleaning, and environmental emergencies for over 30 years in the province of Quebec.

JMV Environment Inc., under the leadership of Mr. Vincent Boulay, has become a leader in specialized transport and management of residual and organic materials, container rental, and sale and rental of specialized machinery, among other services.

Mr. Nizar Loukil, Senior Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Axxel, expresses:

“We are proud to have actively participated in the success of the acquisition of Recubec by the JMV environment group as well as in the trust that Recubec shareholders have placed in us to represent them in this great adventure.

Under the leadership of Mr. Lalonde, Ms. Landry and Mr. Filion, Recubec has become a major player in the transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Finally, we would like to thank everyone involved in this transaction for their collaboration and dedication.”