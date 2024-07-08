First Degree Aggravated Domestic / Westminster Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4004585
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: July 7, 2024, at approximately 2222 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Whitingham VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: John Elting
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/7/2024 at 2222 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on VT RT 100 in the town of Whitingham, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered John Elting of Marlboro, had fled the residence. Through investigation, it was determined Elting had assaulted a household or family member with a weapon. Elting was located and subsequently arrested. He was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and was held without bail. Elting was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 7/8/2024 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM