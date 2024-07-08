First Degree Aggravated Domestic / Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4004585

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 7, 2024, at approximately 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Whitingham VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: John Elting

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/7/2024 at 2222 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on VT RT 100 in the town of Whitingham, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered John Elting of Marlboro, had fled the residence. Through investigation, it was determined Elting had assaulted a household or family member with a weapon. Elting was located and subsequently arrested. He was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and was held without bail. Elting was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 7/8/2024 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM