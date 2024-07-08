Summirow Foundation provided oral health information at the Lajpore Halpativas Primary School
Summirow Foundation visited Lajpor Halpativas Primary School to educate students on oral health and distributed toothbrushes to promote good dental care.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Foundation - a philanthropic arm of Summirow Dental Hospital, located in the Vesu area of Surat, educated children on the correct method of brushing and related information at a school in Lajpore village, Chorasi Taluka.
Dr. Janvi Nayak's session on dental cleaning significantly enhanced the students' knowledge of oral health, establishing the way for a healthier future. At the end of the session, the Summirow Foundation distributed toothbrushes, which will help students maintain good dental hygiene and continue the positive impact of the event.
Summirow Foundation takes pride in raising awareness about oral health under the Dentalpreneur Mr. Kaushal Kakkad's leadership. Students also felt delighted talking with the doctor.
We are extremely grateful to the school's principal, Mr. Pankaj, Mr. Nimesh Sir, and other staff members. With their strong support, we were able to advance this initiative.
