Rutland Barracks // Cocaine, Habitual Offender, DLS, VCOR

CASE#: 24B4004269

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at approximately 0136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine (felony), DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release, Habitual Criminal

ACCUSED: Eric Stephens

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 8, 2024, at approximately 0136 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Columbian Ave in the City of Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Eric Stephens. Stephens was found to have a criminally suspended license. Stephens was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. During the stop indicators of drug activity were also observed. Troopers subsequently seized the vehicle in pursuit of a search warrant. In place of a search warrant, Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle, and during a subsequent search Troopers located a felony amount of cocaine. The investigation also revealed Stephens has court-ordered conditions of release not to possess regulated drugs. Stephens was issued a citation to appear for the charges of possession of cocaine, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release, and being a habitual criminal. He was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on $100,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

BAIL: $100,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached