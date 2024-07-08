Jazz by Yi-Lun Hsu Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Yi-Lun Hsu's Innovative Interior Design Project Honored with Esteemed International Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has recently announced Yi-Lun Hsu as a Bronze winner for the exceptional work titled "Jazz" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Hsu's innovative design within the interior design industry, acknowledging its outstanding creativity and functionality.
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a platform to showcase cutting-edge designs that align with current industry trends and address the evolving needs of users. Yi-Lun Hsu's "Jazz" project exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits and innovative solutions that have the potential to influence interior design standards and practices.
Yi-Lun Hsu's award-winning "Jazz" design showcases a unique combination of ruggedness and delicacy, reflecting a strong individual personality. The living space, designed for a single man and his cat, features a gray-black color scheme that emphasizes the textures of exposed concrete, metal components, and glass. The addition of a reddish-brown wood grain complements the cool tones, infusing warmth into the interior. The design incorporates elements of the WELL Building Standard, ensuring a healthy and comfortable living environment through the integration of air, water, light, thermal comfort, and materials.
This well-deserved recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Yi-Lun Hsu's dedication to excellence and innovation in interior design.
About Yi-Lun Hsu
Ms. Hsu is the founder of Minature Interior Design Ltd. With her professional training on urban scale, architecture scale, and interior scale, she continues to think and care more about ecology, regional culture, and the reuse of old buildings. Hsu's works have been recognized with many prominent awards since 2015.
About Minature Interior Design Ltd.
"The harmonious relationship between human and nature" is the concept that Minature always persists. The company is skilled at observing the surrounding environment around the building itself, focusing on the plan of circulation and simplifying the interior space and figure. Within Minature projects, one can see the flow of wind, the reflection of light and shadow, the green connection between indoor and outdoor space, and the atmosphere of cleanliness, simplicity, and natural freshness, which are the essential characteristics of Minature's production.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, and attention to detail.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and advance the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://commercialinterioraward.com
