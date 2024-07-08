08 July 2024

Negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan and the UN Secretary-General

On July 6, 2024, negotiations took place in Ashgabat between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The meeting of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, which opened a new page in the history of bilateral relations, took place in the morning at the capital's fashionable hotel «Oguzkent». After shaking hands, the head of state and the head of the largest international organization took a photo against the background of the State Flag of Turkmenistan and the flag of the United Nations.

Then negotiations took place between the President of Turkmenistan and the UN Secretary-General in a narrow format.

Having cordially welcomed the distinguished guest to the hospitable land of Turkmenistan and expressing deep gratitude for the accepted invitation to visit our country, the head of state thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his great personal contribution to the development and strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome on Turkmen soil, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that he was very pleased to visit Turkmenistan again, with which he worked very closely while still being the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Then the negotiations continued in a large conference hall in an expanded format, with the participation of members of the delegations of both sides.

Having once again warmly welcomed the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the members of the delegation accompanying him, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the current visit is regarded as a qualitatively new stage of interaction to strengthen the large-scale partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN.

At the end of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov once again confirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment and readiness to strengthen and expand the strategic dialogue with the United Nations. Having sincerely thanked for the support provided the head of state expressed confidence that the current visit of the UN Secretary-General to Turkmenistan will be an important event.

Then the floor was given to the distinguished guest. Expressing his deepest gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality provided in Ashgabat, the UN Secretary-General emphasized the interest of the largest international organization he heads in further enhancing the fruitful cooperation established over the years with Turkmenistan, which is a strategic partner of the UN in Central Asia.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the support of the UN strategy, as well as for the hospitality provided, Antonio Guterres wished the head of state and all the people of Turkmenistan peace and prosperity.

Thanking the Secretary-General of the United Nations for his meaningful speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated the great work of Antonio Guterres at the United Nations over many years and his significant contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, ensuring peace, security, and global sustainable development.

Noting that in our independent neutral country in the year «The Fount of the Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi» the anniversary medal of Turkmenistan «Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna» was established in honor of the great master of words, the head of state announced the decision to award Antonio Guterres the first number of this medal, as well as the signing of the corresponding Decree. To the applause of those present, this high award, awarded for contribution to strengthening friendship and brotherhood between peoples, was presented to the UN Secretary-General.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also presented UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with commemorative coins for the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi and the book «Magtymguly».

Expressing gratitude for the high honor, the head of the authoritative international organization emphasized the relevance of the philosophical views of the great son of the Turkmen people - the outstanding poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi.

Once again expressing gratitude for the active position of Turkmenistan in strengthening and comprehensively expanding cooperation with the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed his readiness to continue to provide full support in promoting important international initiatives of Turkmenistan and, taking this opportunity, invited President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the upcoming September this year Future Summit.

In the afternoon, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).