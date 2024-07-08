08 July 2024

97

National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty met with the UN Secretary-General

On July 6, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

After exchanging traditional handshakes, Hero-Arkadag and the head of the largest international organization proceeded to the lobby of the «Arkadag» hotel. After the photographing ceremony against the backdrop of the State Flag of Turkmenistan and the UN flag, an official meeting took place between Hero-Arkadag and the UN Secretary-General.

At the beginning of his speech, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Antonio Guterres on the presentation of the anniversary medal of Turkmenistan «Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna».

Expressing sincere gratitude for the congratulations, the UN Secretary-General noted that the fruitful relations between Turkmenistan and the Community of Nations are reaching a new level. The guest also emphasized that this high award is a great honor for all employees of the United Nations.

Noting the constructiveness of interaction with international organizations and structural divisions of the UN, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed Antonio Guterres with words of sincere gratitude for supporting Turkmenistan’s international initiatives aimed at establishing and maintaining a climate of mutual understanding and trust on the planet.

Then the meeting continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

Once again cordially welcoming the distinguished guest and members of the accompanying delegation and thanking him for accepting the invitation to visit our country, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that he warmly recalled previous meetings with the UN Secretary-General, during which important issues and an exchange of views took place.

Noting the special significance of the visit of the UN Secretary-General in the history of relations between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty expressed hope that the results achieved will further strengthen partnership interaction and give new impetus, taking into account the current realities and requirements of the day.

In conclusion, the National Leader of the Turkmen people invited the UN Secretary-General to take part in the celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the neutrality of Turkmenistan, which will be held in our country in December next year.

Concluding his speech, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov once again expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guest for the current visit, attention and personal contribution to the development of cooperation with Turkmenistan, highly appreciating this approach, as well as readiness for joint actions to implement life of common plans and aspirations.

The UN Secretary-General expressed sincere gratitude to Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the warm welcome and hospitality provided in Ashgabat. Emphasizing that it was a great honor for him to receive the anniversary medal «Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna» in accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, the guest expressed words of deep gratitude for this high award.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured that all initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan will always receive great support from the UN.

On July 7, 2024, the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to our country ended. At the International Airport of the capital, the distinguished guest was seen off by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The UN Secretary General expressed gratitude for the hospitality and the effectiveness of the meetings and negotiations and noted the beauty of white marble Ashgabat and the achievements of our country in all areas, which made a great impression on him.

Hero-Arkadag noted that our sovereign country is strengthening its position among the UN’s reliable partners, expressing confidence in the further development of fruitful relations, and wished UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a happy journey.