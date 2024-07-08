Submit Release
08 July 2024

Antonio Guterres took part in the opening of a new building for the UN Office in Ashgabat

On July 6, 2024, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who arrived in our country on a visit the night before, took part in the opening ceremony of the new building for the UN Office in Ashgabat.

The event was also attended by heads of ministries and departments of the country, rectors of universities, heads and staff of UN missions in Turkmenistan, as well as the media.

During the opening ceremony, expressing sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Government of our country for the full assistance and support in their work provided all these years, the head of the authoritative international organization expressed confidence that Turkmenistan-UN cooperation will continue to develop dynamically on all priority directions.

Turkmenistan views the UN and its specialized structures as the supporting pillar of the entire system of global interaction, a guarantor of preserving peace and maintaining the sustainability of the existing security architecture on the entire planet. Evidence of this is the accession to more than 90 international conventions, which have become a reliable basis for long-term partnership in the framework of joint projects and programs.

By taking an active part in developing balanced solutions to pressing problems of our time, Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to the overall efforts to promote diplomacy of peace and mutual respect, strengthen global security and stability, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.

