OIA Global acquires Sandford Freight, expanding into Ireland and boosting its global network to 27 countries and 50+ owned offices.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OIA Global announces the acquisition of Sandford Freight, solidifying its commitment to enhancing its market position and providing comprehensive supply chain management solutions worldwide. The acquisition expands OIA Global's European network to include Ireland, a key market for the global industry verticals supported by OIA, while enhancing its reach to 27 countries with over 50 owned offices worldwide.
The integration of Sandford Freight unites two organizations with the shared value of delivering peace of mind to customers. "This strategic acquisition enhances our competitive strength and underscores our commitment to sustained growth, network expansion, investments in growth verticals, and high-touch customer service," states Youssef Annali, CFO of OIA Global.
Jeff Barrie, CEO of OIA Global, highlights the significance of the acquisition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Sandford Freight into the OIA Global organization. The acquisition aligns with our long-term growth strategy to support our customer’s diverse networks, providing reliable local support. Sandford Freight has an impressive presence in Ireland, and the team has a long history of supporting the unique needs of customers in the electronics, healthcare, and retail and lifestyle vertical markets.”
OIA Global is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for both customers and employees of Sandford Freight. Brían Falvey, Managing Director of Sandford Freight, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "Having spent the last 45 years as a privately owned and managed independent forwarder, Sandford Freight and all our valued staff are to become part of an exciting new adventure presenting many new opportunities within transportation services, contract logistics, packaging design, raw material management, and technology solutions with OIA Global, who are leaders in supply chain management.”
About OIA Global:
OIA Global delivers resilient end-to-end supply chain solutions that adapt to a dynamic world. As a trusted partner for leading companies across the globe, OIA Global provides exceptional service with sustainable results. Specializing in the unique needs of the automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle industries, OIA Global goes above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer.
OIA Global's headquarters are in Portland, Oregon, USA, where the company was founded in 1988. Its extensive footprint spans 25+ countries, encompassing 50+ owned offices and a team of over 1,100 professionals. The company is privately owned by LDI, Ltd., a family office with more than a century of experience funding and operating high-potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.lacydiversified.com.
About Sandford Freight:
Established in 1979 and based in Dublin, Sandford Freight grew to become a leader in the freight forwarding and logistics service industry. By collaborating with strategic partners, they have delivered international freight forwarding and logistics services to a global clientele. Understanding clients' logistical needs, they built enduring business partnerships and invested in technology to provide real-time information. Known for their personal touch, representatives were readily available for customer assistance, ensuring satisfaction and adaptability to changing global trends.
