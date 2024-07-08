Around 8 per cent of Việt Nam’s population have accounts for securities trading

VIETNAM, July 8 - HÀ NỘI — Domestic individual investors hold more than 7.98 million accounts for securities trading as of the end of June, or 8 per cent of Việt Nam’s population, according to statistics supplied by the Việt Nam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.

In June, the number of accounts of domestic investors increased 106,580, most of which are opened by individual investors, while there were only 163 new accounts opened by organisational investors.

Foreign investors opened 185 accounts in June.

There were a total of 750,000 new accounts in the first half of this year, bringing the total number of accounts for securities trading of domestic individual investors to nearly eight million.

Việt Nam has a target of having nine million accounts for securities trading by 2025 and 11 million by 2030.

Việt Nam's stock market had a market cap of VNĐ5.533 quadrillion (US$217.7 billion) on June 17, decreasing by 6.8 per cent over the end of 2023. Trading value averaged VNĐ24.3 trillion per trading session in the period, up 38.3 per cent over the average of 2023. — VNS