Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 09, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 09, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Allen West Central Learning Academy II
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashland Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Andover
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens Sunday Creek Valley Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont Village of Powhatan Point
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Carroll East Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Champaign Johnson Saint Paris Fire (JSP) District Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clermont Village of Owensville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit FFR
Clinton Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wilmington Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Unity Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
West Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Leetonia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Leetonia Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Coshocton Walhonding Valley Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crawford Vernon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cranberry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Crawford County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga City of Middleburg Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance City of Defiance
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Erie Huron Joint Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Huron Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Library Association of Sandusky
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Village of Baltimore
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Millersport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Village of Milledgeville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Worthington Libraries
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Central Ohio Transit Authority
National Transit Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Metropolitan Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Grandview Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Worthington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Westerville School District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Chardon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Greene Cedarville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Xenia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Xenia Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Blue Ash
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hancock Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Henry Henry County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Huron County Community Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Ross Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Pleasant Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Lake County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Youngstown City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Village of Pomeroy
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Miami Village of Pleasant Hill
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lostcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Montgomery City of Clayton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Windsor Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Standing Rock Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble Eaton Community School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Putnam Riley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of West Leipsic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Troy Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Valley Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Falls Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lakeview Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Wolf Creek Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Grandview Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams Northwest Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Edgerton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

