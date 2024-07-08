Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 09, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Allen
|West Central Learning Academy II
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Andover
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Athens
|Sunday Creek Valley Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Village of Powhatan Point
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Carroll
|East Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Champaign
|Johnson Saint Paris Fire (JSP) District Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clermont
|Village of Owensville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Clinton
|Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wilmington Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Unity Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|West Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Leetonia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Leetonia Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Walhonding Valley Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crawford
|Vernon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cranberry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Crawford County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|City of Middleburg Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|City of Defiance
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Erie
|Huron Joint Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Huron Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Library Association of Sandusky
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Village of Baltimore
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Millersport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Village of Milledgeville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Worthington Libraries
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
National Transit Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Metropolitan Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Grandview Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Worthington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westerville School District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Chardon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Greene
|Cedarville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Xenia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Xenia Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Blue Ash
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Huron County Community Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Ross Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Lake County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Village of Pomeroy
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Village of Pleasant Hill
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lostcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Montgomery
|City of Clayton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Windsor Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Standing Rock Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|Eaton Community School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Riley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of West Leipsic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|Troy Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Valley Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga Falls Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lakeview Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Wolf Creek Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Grandview Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams
|Northwest Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Edgerton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit