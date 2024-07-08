Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 8-12, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

July 8-12, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 8 

9 a.m. Meet with Darren Hughes, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Olympic Games 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

10 a.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Kearns Mansion

11:45 a.m. Speak at Senate Presidents Forum 

Location: Pendry Hotel, Deer Valley 

2:15 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room 

2:45 p.m. Interview with FOX News 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:30 p.m. Speak at Artificial Intelligence Lab opening 

Location: 26 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City 

MEDIA ACCESS 

6:30 p.m. Speak at Honors in Education and Show Up for Teachers Gala 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Tuesday, July 9 

8 a.m. Attend Show Up for Teachers Conference

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Meet with Mori Paulsen, Merrill Lynch

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 p.m. Meet with Wayne Bradshaw, Rio Tinto 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, July 10 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Chad Williams, QTS 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM

Location: Virtual meeting

7 p.m. Interview with CNN 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Thursday, July 11 – Host NGA Summer Meeting 

10 a.m. Host NGA Disagree Better Next Steps roundtable 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Chevron team  

Location: Grand America Hotel 

11:15 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Attend NGA Executive Committee meeting 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

11:45 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Meet with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

1:15 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Opening Plenary with Ben Sasse 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

2:15 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Chair’s Initiative on Disagree Better 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

3:15 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors Driving American Competitiveness  

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

5:45 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Welcome Reception 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

7 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Disagree Better Concert featuring Andy Grammer

Location: Pioneer Memorial Theatre  

Friday, July 12 – Host NGA Summer Meeting 

8:30 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors and First Spouses Breakfast 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

9:45 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors and First Spouses Service Project Kickoff 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS

10:10 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Media availability 

Location: Grand America Hotel, Room TBD 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10:30 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Role of Culture in Polarization with Matthew McConaughey

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

11:30 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Transition of NGA Chairmanship 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

5:30 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: NGA Summer Meet Reception 

Location: Snowbird 

7 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors and First Spouses dinner 

Location: Cliff Lodge 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

July 8-13, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 8 

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 9 

10 a.m. NASS Executive Board Meeting 

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

4 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Welcome Reception

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

Wednesday, July 10 

7:15 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Engage and Inform – Voter and Civics Education

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

7:50 a.m. Meet with CISA Director Jen Easterly

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

8:30 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Navigating an Evolving Election Threat Landscape

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

9:45 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Secretaries of State/Lt. Governors Panel

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

10:30 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Innovations & Solutions from the States

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

11:30 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

11:45 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Cybersecurity Committee

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

1 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Establishing a Businesses Against Trafficking Program

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

2:15 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Office of Foreign Missions

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

4:30 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Evening Event Secretaries of State/Lt. Governors

Location: La Arcada at Paseo La Princesa, PR

Thursday, July 11

7:30 a.m. Present at NASS Summer Conference: Independent Election Advisor During an Election Year

Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR

Friday, July 12 

2:30 p.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Opening Work Session

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

4:15 p.m. Foreign Policy Forum: Expert Panel – U.S. Role in the World

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

Saturday, July 13 

7 a.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: The War in Ukraine

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

8:45 a.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Trade and the New International Economic Order

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

11:15 a.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: China

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

1 p.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Artificial Intelligence

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

4:15 p.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Expert Panel – Conflict in the Middle East

Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY

###

