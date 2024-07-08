NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 8-12, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 8-12, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 8
9 a.m. Meet with Darren Hughes, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Olympic Games
Location: Kearns Mansion
10 a.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Kearns Mansion
11:45 a.m. Speak at Senate Presidents Forum
Location: Pendry Hotel, Deer Valley
2:15 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
2:45 p.m. Interview with FOX News
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Speak at Artificial Intelligence Lab opening
Location: 26 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
6:30 p.m. Speak at Honors in Education and Show Up for Teachers Gala
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, July 9
8 a.m. Attend Show Up for Teachers Conference
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center
MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Meet with Mori Paulsen, Merrill Lynch
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with Wayne Bradshaw, Rio Tinto
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, July 10
9:30 a.m. Meet with Chad Williams, QTS
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM
Location: Virtual meeting
7 p.m. Interview with CNN
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, July 11 – Host NGA Summer Meeting
10 a.m. Host NGA Disagree Better Next Steps roundtable
Location: Grand America Hotel
10:45 a.m. Meet with Chevron team
Location: Grand America Hotel
11:15 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Attend NGA Executive Committee meeting
Location: Grand America Hotel
11:45 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Meet with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Location: Grand America Hotel
1:15 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Opening Plenary with Ben Sasse
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
2:15 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Chair’s Initiative on Disagree Better
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
3:15 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors Driving American Competitiveness
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
5:45 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Welcome Reception
Location: Grand America Hotel
7 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Disagree Better Concert featuring Andy Grammer
Location: Pioneer Memorial Theatre
Friday, July 12 – Host NGA Summer Meeting
8:30 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors and First Spouses Breakfast
Location: Grand America Hotel
9:45 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors and First Spouses Service Project Kickoff
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
10:10 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Media availability
Location: Grand America Hotel, Room TBD
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:30 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Role of Culture in Polarization with Matthew McConaughey
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
11:30 a.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Transition of NGA Chairmanship
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
5:30 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: NGA Summer Meet Reception
Location: Snowbird
7 p.m. NGA Summer Meeting: Governors and First Spouses dinner
Location: Cliff Lodge
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 8-13, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 8
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 9
10 a.m. NASS Executive Board Meeting
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
4 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Welcome Reception
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
Wednesday, July 10
7:15 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Engage and Inform – Voter and Civics Education
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
7:50 a.m. Meet with CISA Director Jen Easterly
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
8:30 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Navigating an Evolving Election Threat Landscape
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
9:45 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Secretaries of State/Lt. Governors Panel
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
10:30 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Innovations & Solutions from the States
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
11:30 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
11:45 a.m. NASS Summer Conference: Cybersecurity Committee
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
1 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Establishing a Businesses Against Trafficking Program
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
2:15 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Office of Foreign Missions
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
4:30 p.m. NASS Summer Conference: Evening Event Secretaries of State/Lt. Governors
Location: La Arcada at Paseo La Princesa, PR
Thursday, July 11
7:30 a.m. Present at NASS Summer Conference: Independent Election Advisor During an Election Year
Location: Sheraton Puerto Rico, PR
Friday, July 12
2:30 p.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Opening Work Session
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
4:15 p.m. Foreign Policy Forum: Expert Panel – U.S. Role in the World
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
Saturday, July 13
7 a.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: The War in Ukraine
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
8:45 a.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Trade and the New International Economic Order
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
11:15 a.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: China
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
1 p.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Artificial Intelligence
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
4:15 p.m. Rodel 2024 Foreign Policy Forum: Expert Panel – Conflict in the Middle East
Location: Council on Foreign Relations Headquarters, NY
