Gov. Cox names Adam Stewart director of federal affairs

SALT LAKE CITY (July 14, 2025) — Gov. Cox has appointed Adam Stewart to serve as director of federal affairs for the Utah Governor’s Office, starting August 25th, 2025.

Stewart currently leads a 14-member team for U.S. Sen. Lummis, shaping policy on energy, environment, financial services, housing, artificial intelligence, and transportation. Earlier in his career, Stewart directed the Senate Western Caucus, staffed the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee’s Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife, and spent nearly a decade advising former Rep. Rob Bishop, including a period of service as Bishop’s chief of staff. His work has contributed to legislation improving Colorado River management, expanding rural broadband, and strengthening the nation’s highways.

“Adam understands the West and knows how to get things done in Washington,” Gov. Cox said. “His experience in passing water and infrastructure legislation will allow us to keep delivering wins for the people of our state.”

A native Utahn, Stewart graduated summa cum laude from Utah State University with degrees in economics and law and constitutional studies, and earned a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University. He will assume his new duties later this month.

“I’m honored by the governor’s confidence and eager to advocate for Utah’s interests at the federal level,” Stewart said. “I’m committed to collaborating with government leaders statewide and in Washington to safeguard Utah’s strength and prosperity.”

A headshot of Adam Stewart is available here.