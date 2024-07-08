Belal Hamideh Law Settles Million Dollar Case
Confidential Settlement Exceeds a Million Dollars and Provides Client With Compensation For What They've Been Through
Everything we do at Belal Hamideh Law is to help our clients receive the compensation they deserve for everything that they’ve been through. I am pleased that this is what occurred here.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belal Hamideh, a personal injury attorney who serves all of California, recently won a million dollar settlement for a client. While the details of the settlement are confidential, Belal was able to secure this settlement for a client who had been injured through another party’s negligence and/or recklessness.
— Belal Hamideh
Upon suffering the injury, the injury victim reached out to Belal for a free case evaluation. There, Belal heard the victim’s entire story and determined that the victim had a case. Once the victim became Belal’s client, Belal conducted an investigation to determine what had really happened.
This investigation found the details of the accident, who was liable, to what extent, it involved discussing the case with potential witnesses, and more.
Belal then filed a suit on behalf of his client. The other side’s insurance company initially balked, leading to negotiation. Through the negotiation, Belal informed his client of every offer that the other side made. Belal continued the negotiation, only eventually agreeing once the insurance company made an offer that Belal felt was acceptable for his client.
In addition to taking personal injury cases, Belal Hamideh also has experience in his capacity as a car accident, bicycle accident, motorcycle accident, and semi truck accident lawyer (among others). Belal serves clients throughout California.
Beyond cases involving personal injury, Belal also serves as a workers compensation lawyer as well.
For more information about personal injury cases Belal Hamideh has settled, who to call if you’re in a car accident, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh at (844) 245-2995.
