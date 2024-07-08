Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,400 in the last 365 days.

Belal Hamideh Law Settles Million Dollar Case

Headshot of Belal Hamideh, Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Confidential Settlement Exceeds a Million Dollars and Provides Client With Compensation For What They've Been Through

Everything we do at Belal Hamideh Law is to help our clients receive the compensation they deserve for everything that they’ve been through. I am pleased that this is what occurred here.”
— Belal Hamideh
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belal Hamideh, a personal injury attorney who serves all of California, recently won a million dollar settlement for a client. While the details of the settlement are confidential, Belal was able to secure this settlement for a client who had been injured through another party’s negligence and/or recklessness.

Upon suffering the injury, the injury victim reached out to Belal for a free case evaluation. There, Belal heard the victim’s entire story and determined that the victim had a case. Once the victim became Belal’s client, Belal conducted an investigation to determine what had really happened.

This investigation found the details of the accident, who was liable, to what extent, it involved discussing the case with potential witnesses, and more.

Belal then filed a suit on behalf of his client. The other side’s insurance company initially balked, leading to negotiation. Through the negotiation, Belal informed his client of every offer that the other side made. Belal continued the negotiation, only eventually agreeing once the insurance company made an offer that Belal felt was acceptable for his client.

In addition to taking personal injury cases, Belal Hamideh also has experience in his capacity as a car accident, bicycle accident, motorcycle accident, and semi truck accident lawyer (among others). Belal serves clients throughout California.

Beyond cases involving personal injury, Belal also serves as a workers compensation lawyer as well.

For more information about personal injury cases Belal Hamideh has settled, who to call if you’re in a car accident, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh at (844) 245-2995.

Zeke Hernandez
Website Depot Inc.
4123986214 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Belal Hamideh Law Settles Million Dollar Case

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more