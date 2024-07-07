MPD Makes Swift Arrest of Robbery Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in two robberies that occurred in the Fifth District.
On Sunday, July 7, 2024, at approximately 12:11 a.m., the suspect approached the victim a near the intersection of 18th Street and Benning Road, Northeast and implied he had a firearm. The victim ran from the suspect. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
At approximately 12:25 a.m., the suspect approached a second victim in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast and implied he had a firearm. The victim ran from the suspect. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
Responding officers apprehended the suspect. Due to the detective’s investigation, 18-year-old Keshon Malik Wells of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.
CCN: 24103735
###