DBTV, one of the Fastest Growing Television Networks Streaming Worldwide, Adds Over 38 New First-Run Shows in July
Last week, DBTV became the exclusive broadcast partner of the Global Flag Football League (GFFL), and now have brought the number of shows airing on DBTV to 127
When many Networks and local channels are cutting back and searching for content, we are bringing more diverse shows and programming to DBTV”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBTV, one of the fastest growing Television Networks streaming worldwide, announces their new lineup for the Summer/Fall Season with over 38 new first-run shows. It now brings the total of shows airing on DBTV to 127.
— David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV
"Our goal is to bring great, exciting, educational and enlightening family-centric programming to families around the world," says David Brunner, Pres/CEO
of DBTV Television Network. "When many Networks and local channels are cutting back and searching for content, we are bringing more diverse shows and programming to DBTV."
Last week, DBTV announced they would be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Global Flag Football League (GFFL) who begin their inaugural season in
the Spring of 2025. The other shows that will begin airing on DBTV in July are: World Class Tag, World Poker Tour, Positively America with Ernie Anastos, Coffee With America, Triton Poker Series, Real Green, Ready Set Renovate, Nashville Roadhouse Live, Chasing Down Madison Brown, Animal Rescue, Dog Tales, Hiring America, Missing, Science Now, America's Heartland, Biz Kids, Think Big, Dragonfly TV, Nashville Insider, A Captain's Log, That 70's Music Show, Mad Dog & Merrill, Stand Up Memories, The Big Ticket Life, Peter's Principles, Rock & Roll Rarities, Tainted Dreams, Voices of Courage, Journey Through Sports & Life, Commanders Justice, Gurus and Game Changers and The Scene with Doreen.
DBTV will also be bringing back two popular shows that were in summer hiatus; Red Hot/Right Now and DBTV Magazine. RHRN, hosted by Veteran TV Host John Daly, is an infotainment show which informs viewers on business news, the franchises and stores that are expanding and closing, travel news, the best months to buy high end products and it also gives viewers of the show exclusive deals on products and travel. DBTV Magazine, executive produced by Phil Andrews, is a mix of storytelling, good positive news, regular features and shining the spotlight on special people doing special things. The show is hosted each month by a different DBTV show host.
DBTV also has a new library of classic cartoons (Three Stooges, Woody Woodpecker, Popeye, etc) which will air during an expanded 4 hours of Saturday Morning Children's Programs. The Saturday Night/Sunday Morning favorite, DBTV @ The Movies, has also added over 100 new classic films.
"DBTV is one of the rare Networks that has programs for every age and interest. You can gather your family around the TV and not be afraid you have to send your children or grandkids out of the room from something you don't want them to hear or see. We take great pride in bringing entertaining programming, over 15 different genres, to the US and 7 other countries," said Phil Andrews, Content Manager/Technical Advisor/Director of Special Projects for DBTV.
The Fall Theme for DBTV will be 'Where Are You Watching DBTV?!' The Network will have promos on the air and on Social Media with loyal DBTV Viewers watching their favorite shows and their favorite Network from places all over the globe.
DBTV was formed in 2020 by Brunner, a Media Talent Agent, who wanted a way to keep his clients working and relevant during the Pandemic, DBTV first aired on February 15, 2021 with 15 shows and one platform, Roku TV. In a little over 3 years, DBTV expanded to 127 shows, added Amazon Fire, Smart TVs, and now streams in the US, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Germany, France, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The Network also streams live 24/7 on their website, www.DBTV.TV
DBTV has daily talk shows, programs about food/cooking, travel, health/wellness, business, sports, comedy, and children's programming. Also, a soap opera, entertainment shows, game shows, weekly music concerts, shopping programs, a weekly Late Night horror movie (Dead & Buried Treasures) and a daily Heroes Network where we salute the military, front liners, first responders and our medical heroes.
"We have a lot of great talented people doing shows for our network; Todd Newton, Scott Stanford, John Daly, Jackie Martling, Gary Kroeger, David Tyree, Janet Zappala, Marc Gill, to name a few. All our hosts and producers do a fantastic job putting out great content for our loyal, growing audience. Our analytics say in just over three years we have over 750,000 loyal monthly viewers who watch us on an average of 67 minutes a day. We are very grateful and we think our slogan "Something For Everyone" explains our Network mission of bringing a great variety of shows to great families," says Brunner, Pres/CEO of DBTV.
For additional information on the Network, to set up interviews with our hosts or CEO, or how to advertise on DBTV; call DBTV @ 484-695-5187 or send to INFO@DBTV.TV.
David Brunner
www.DBTV.TV
+1 484-695-5187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Other