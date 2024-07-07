Meet Solomon Islands Miss Tourism Kerrie Faradatolo

Honiara, Solomons Islands – Seamlessly blending beauty with brains. Malaita’s Kerrie Faradatolo has been announced as the Solomon Islands new Miss Tourism.

A lawyer who practices as a Senior Legislative Drafting Counsel in the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Honiara, Kerrie’s new role will be to travel the length and breadth of the Solomon Islands underlining the importance of tourism to the country and the benefits the sector brings to every single Solomon Islander.

Along with Tourism Solomons, Kerrie’s journey has been supported by co-sponsors Solomon Airlines, Travel Solomons, the Heritage Park Hotel, Qua Roviana Motel in Munda and Authentic Mala Tours, all of which will play an active role in helping Kerrie achieve her objectives as the face of tourism.

Kerrie’s first major role will be to compete in the Miss Solomon Islands Pageant which, taking place in Honiara at the end of August , will see her take her join other Solomon Islands contestants named to represent their provinces at the annual event.

The 2024 event is particularly significant this year given it will be a dress rehearsal for the Miss South Pacific Beauty Pageant being hosted by the Solomon Islands host next year.

Holding a Bachelor of Laws, Professional Diploma in Legal Practice, and a Professional Diploma in Legislative Drafting from the University of the South Pacific, Kerrie is well-equipped for her new role.

As a strong advocate for both tourism and education Kerrie is openly passionate in showcasing the beauty of Solomon Islands to both visitors and locals and promoting the country’s unique and very rich culture and history.

From the perspective of a woman working in a male-dominated field and also practicing in an area touching on all elements of law and society, she is also well informed of the general and gender specific issues and challenges the country faces.

Kerrie holds an especially great appreciation for education which she says has brought her to this point in her life. As such she strongly advocates for improved access to quality education and providing legal education in schools from an early age.

Education, she says, is one of the keys to success in life, and one that can be used to encourage a change in behaviour and attitudes.

She underlines this with a keen focus on environmental issues, all intended to promote a better, brighter and more secure future for Solomon Islanders.

Attached Image: Miss Tourism Kerrie Faradatolo pictured at the Heritage Park Hotel, Honiara.